Kate Garraway Celebrates Being in Her Happy Place.

Kate Garraway shares her hopes for husband Derek as she celebrates being in her happy place. The Good Morning Britain presenter revealed that over the weekend she was in her happy place, at home in her garden. Like many people Kate takes to her garden to relax and be happy.

Speaking of her husband Derek she explained how she cannot wait for him to get “stronger”, so that he will be able to enjoy the garden with her and take in all the benefits of being outside.

After fighting a year-long battle with the coronavirus Derek recently returned to the family’s home in London. Wife Kate has shared her hopes for her husband’s recovery with her fans. She took to social media and said, “Happy @gardendayuk! My garden is definitely my happy place & even though it’s not big or fancy I love being out there even if the weather isn’t perfect because just being outside listening to the rain fall and the wind blow through the leaves is like therapy for me.

“I can’t wait for Derek to get stronger so can get him outside too as know it’ll be good for him. Admittedly he may not want to wear a gorgeous blossom crown like me!

“But I am loving it & going to wear it all day to celebrate #gardendayUK.

“I would love to hear how you are celebrating your outside space today & what it means to you generally so do share! #thepowerofhope.”

The Coronavirus has taken its toll on Derek and the family home has been transformed to help him recover. In order to help him settle in, the downstairs lounge has now become a bedroom and the house also has a wet room and wheelchair access as reported The Mirror.

Kate recently spoke of Derek’s recovery and being reunited with children Bill and Darcey. She said, “They’ve both just not stopped cuddling him and actually it was a very late night… we were all lying in a bed, I came back downstairs to sleep in the same room as Derek.

“Bill said, and Darcey agreed, they both just said, ‘Mum, he is home, let’s just take that in, he’s home’ and I said, ‘Yes, he is, that’s great’. They’re just delighted he’s home. I’m trying to balance the emotions of the next stage.

“We’ve got to stay positive and have hope. We’ll get there. He’s here!”

