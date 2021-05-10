Spanish Towns Flooded with People After the State of Alarm Ends.

As the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect world, Spain finally saw an end to its state of alarm. As many people still remain cautious of the potentially deadly virus others took advantage of the end of the state of alarm and many Spanish cities saw their streets flooded with people in less than an hour.

Cities in Spain such as Madrid, Barcelona, San Sebastian, Seville, Salamanca and Bilbao saw locals rush to the streets in order to party and celebrate the end of the state of alarm. The scenes across Spain have worried many Spanish and British expats alike as thousands of people rushed into the streets, many of which had abandoned masks and all social distancing.

One expat told EWN how the “scenes of partying after the state of alarm ended were extremely worrying as they feared that the Coronavirus pandemic would rapidly begin to grow again, risking people’s lives and businesses.”

During the early hours of Sunday morning hundreds of people gathered in Barcelona’s Passeig Lluis Companys at the Arc de Triomf in order to party away and celebrate the end of the state of alarm at midnight.

People also took to the beaches to celebrate and many could be seen gathered at the Plaça dels Àngels, Passeig del Born, and in local squares such as Plaça de Gràcia and Plaça de la Revolució.

Madrid was no stranger to mass celebrations either as thousands of people took to the squares and the streets in the capital in order to dance and drink the night away. It appeared that many people had started to celebrate San Isidro, the patron saint of the people of Madrid, early.

People gathered in their thousands at squares such as Chueca and Malasaña and Puerta del Sol, many of which were seen to abandon all social distancing. They also abandoned following the curfew which was still in place until 11 pm on Saturday, risking fines for doing so. The partying carried on after the state of alarm finished.

According to Publico.es “in Calle Velarde, in the popular Malasaña neighbourhood, cans and bottles were thrown at two Local Police patrol cars, which dispersed an agglomeration of young people and forced them to flee towards the nearby Plaza Dos de Mayo, already crowded with people drinking alcohol in groups of more than six people.”

