British Holidaymakers Warned PCR Tests Could Double Their Holiday Cost

BRITISH Holidaymakers Warned That Taking PCR Tests Could Double Their Holiday Cost



British holidaymakers wanting to escape to Europe again now that the travel corridors are slowly opening up, are being warned by travel experts to consider how much it might cost them and their family for the mandatory PCR tests that will be required, before confirming any bookings.

Since the announcement last Friday that Portugal is on the British government’s ‘green list‘ there have been reports by mirror.co.uk of bookings going through the roof, with one example being given of a holiday for a family of four costing around £720.

That is a very reasonable price, but, then you must add on the cost of the PCR tests, which for a family of four, could cost around £960, although of course, you can always decide to forego the PCR tests, but, there is a £4,000 fixed penalty fine when caught.

This scenario doesn’t only apply to Portugal, as by June it is expected that Spain, Italy, Greece, France, etc will all be added to the ‘green list’, which brings fears of the system possibly becoming overwhelmed with people sending in and waiting longer than normal for their test results, thus running the risk of missing their trip as a result.

Which?, the consumer organisation, claims that PCR tests in Britain are among the most expensive in the world at the moment, with an average cost of £120, and the British government requires everybody over the age of five to present a negative test before flying, so, for a family consisting of mother, father, and two kids ages over five, that means £480 spent on tests to board a flight.

Then, before flying home to Britain, in the case of Portugal, another test must be taken 72 hours prior to flying, which can be a lateral test, which is free on the NHS and in most EU states, but on returning to Britain, again each person must take another PCR test two days after arriving, which adds up to eight PCR tests for a family of four.

Martyn James, from Resolver website which runs in conjunction with Money Saving Expert, said, “I don’t think people appreciate test costs. For a good, cheap, package deal, you’re looking at doubling costs when you add in tests. I’ve seen tests go up to £180. Insurance doesn’t cover you for not having the right test. So if you get turned away at the gate for the wrong type, you won’t be covered”.

