Airlines And Travel Companies Slam UK’s ‘Green List’

Tour companies and airlines have slammed the UK’s “green list” that was announced yesterday, May 7. Israel, Portugal, New Zealand, Iceland, Australia, Brunei and the Faroe island are all on the UK’s “green list”, however, popular holiday destinations such as France, Spain, Italy and America didn’t make the list. This means British tourists will be required to quarantine for 10 days when they return home to the UK, as reported by Majorca Daily Bulletin.

Currently, people in England face fines for holidaying abroad and must have a valid reason for foreign travel. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps unveiled the details of the new travel rules at a Downing Street press briefing. Travellers to countries rated green will not need to isolate on their return, but they will need to take a Covid test before and after their trip.

“The decision to put so few European countries into the ‘Green’ tier is simply not justified by the data or the science and is inconsistent with the approach to reopen the domestic economy,” EasyJet boss, Johan Lundgren, said.

Tim Alderslade, Airlines UK Chief Executive, has called for considerable additions to the “green list” when it is reviewed again in three weeks, he warned that “the UK is at risk of falling behind by not opening up international travel to key markets”.

Brian Strutton, General Secretary of the Pilot’s Union, Balpa, said: “Tourists are sat gazing at the amber light, revving their engines, desperate to travel safely in the knowledge that their jabs will protect them.”

He added: “The government must flick those amber lights to green as soon as they possibly can.”

Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have not yet confirmed their International travel rules.