Foreign List Of UK Travel Destinations Revealed.

The full list of holiday destinations that Brits can travel to without needing to quarantine has been revealed.

Only a few countries made it onto the green list after ministers met earlier this morning to sign off the ‘traffic light’ allocations. Portugal, Gibraltar, and Israel are among 12 countries and territories people in England will be allowed to visit these destinations from May 17, when foreign travel will be legal again. Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have not said when they might ease their strict travel rules.

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, says the full list of 12 countries and territories people in England can travel to from May17 without having to quarantine upon return will include:

Portugal

Israel

Singapore

Australia

New Zealand

Brunei

Iceland

Gibraltar

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

St Helena, Tristan de Cunha, Ascension Island

Currently, people in England face fines for holidaying abroad and must have a valid reason for foreign travel. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps unveiled the details of the new travel rules at a Downing Street press briefing. Travellers to countries rated green will not need to isolate on their return, but they will need to take a Covid test before and after their trip.

The new ‘green list’ of travel destinations will be reviewed every three weeks, Grant Shapps has promised. The Transport Secretary says countries could be added or removed at every review as he hopes to open up more popular destinations over the summer.

Turkey has been named on the UK Government’s ‘red list’ group, leaving Istanbul’s Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City in serious doubt.

