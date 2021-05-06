The Return Of Nightlife In Andalucia After The State Of Alarm

THIS Thursday, Juanma Morena has addressed the possibility of nightlife opening in Andalucia once the state of alarm ends on Sunday.

As reported by SUR, the president of the Board, Juanma Morena, has addressed the possibility of nightlife opening in Andalucia once the state of alarm ends on Sunday.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Andalucian chief executive said the sector “will have the capacity to open its doors”, but also clarified that “it will be necessary to see how and until what time.”

Moreno has said that nightlife is “one of the sectors most affected” by the health crises, but has highlighted that the Board will look into “how far it can go” and said that “it might be difficult to get to situations like the ones we had before the pandemic.”

He also said that the “progressive de-escalation” starting on Sunday will be done in phases and this afternoon’s meeting of the Advisory Council of High Impact Public Health Alerts of Andalucia at 6 pm will specify the level of immunisations in Andalucia.

“As we advance in immunity, we will be opening more and more spaces not only to economic activity but also to nightlife and many others that right now we have paralysed,” Morena said.

With regards to the possibility of restricted hours in the hotel industry, meetings of people may occur until dawn because there is no curfew. Moreno clarified that “we have powers to restrict restaurant hours and hospitality, but from now on there may be parties until one, three, five or six o’clock in the morning and we can’t do anything.”

The president of the Board has been critical of the central government for failing to seek legal formulas that will allow autonomous communities to limit mobility, have a curfew or perimeter closures after May 9 “it is a drama that a community, which has the skills in health management, does not have instruments to limit mobility” in a situation with a high rate of infections.

Regarding perimeter closures, the Andalucian Government does plan on requesting the confinement of municipalities in Andalucia that present a cumulative incidence rate of 14 days higher than 500 cases and 1,000 cases, a measure that has been in force since mid-January.