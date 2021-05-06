Andalucia Will Not Maintain Curfew Or Community Closures After May 9

WITH the state of alarm due to end on May 9, the Junda de Andalucia has announced there will be no curfew or perimeter closures of the community.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, The Junta de Andalucia has said that it is working on its plan for the “Andalusian transition to normality” that will be officially announced once the Committee of Experts meets today, May 6.

However, Juanma Moreno, president of the board, has confirmed that there will be no curfew and no perimeter restrictions. Moreno has also said that should infections increase then the curfew may be implemented again, however, the Andalucian president currently “sees no reason” to apply it after Sunday.

Regarding perimeter closures, the Andalucian Government does plan on requesting the confinement of municipalities in Andalucia that present a cumulative incidence rate of 14 days higher than 500 cases and 1,000 cases, a measure that has been in force since mid-January.

“For this, we will have to request judicial endorsement and that we will do in time and form, in an exquisite way, safeguarding the spaces and regulatory competencies but we will do it,” Moreno has said.

From Sunday, the Board is planning the “progressive opening of commercial freedom”, with the extension of business hours being considered. “We will do it progressively, in two phases, until we are sure that we have immunized 50% to 60% of the population,” said Moreno.

“I am in favour of the fact that as more immunised people have the possibility of having more freedom, that they can access stadiums, sports competitions, cultural events … that they can develop a much fuller social and economic life. That is why they have been immunized”, said Moreno. The Andalucian Executive will take this matter to the Interterritorial Council today.