Urban art returns to Port Adriano, Mallorca for the June Aftersun Market

MORE than 70 street artists from across Spain applied to decorate large containers at the Aftersun Market to be held in Port Adriano in June.

A special committee of judges met to choose just 10 of the applicants who would be invited to create large format urban art murals measuring either three or six metres in width.

The original intent was to invite just Balearic based artists to take part, but the event has become so popular that artists from across Spain applied to take part in what is only the second event of its type to be held in Port Adriano.

Each container will host one of 30 changing local brands offering their goods for sale and the Aftersun Market will be open every weekend with brands rotating every two weeks.

The artists selected, work in a number of different of different media and although the majority opt for spray paints, there are also artists who paint freehand or prefer mixed media.

Whilst the ‘shops’ themselves will only be open at weekends, the work will turn the port into an open-air exhibition 24 hours a day (subject to any introduced curfew), every day of the week during the month of June.