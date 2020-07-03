Street art adds splash of urban culture to Port Adriano’s Aftersun Market on Spain’s holiday island Mallorca

STREET art is adding a dramatic splash of urban culture to this summer’s Aftersun Market in Calvia’s Port Adriano.

In what is the fourth edition of the market, 10 artists will be creating open-air works on maritime containers, either three or six metres high, using spray cans, paint and other materials.

A jury made up of representatives from different spheres selected the 10 artists from among 38 who applied for the initiative.

The idea is to have the works on show throughout August. There will be shops inside the containers, which will be open at the weekends.

The Aftersun Market organisers said the initiative would serve as a means of supporting artists looking for venues in which to show their creations as well as small businesses trying to recover from the tough times brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.