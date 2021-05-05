Gibraltar Confirms British Tourists Will NOT Need To Be Tested For Covid When Foreign Travel Restarts In May

Ron Howells
Gibraltar Confirms British Tourists Will NOT Need To Be Tested For Covid When Foreign Travel Restarts In May.

Gibraltar confirms British tourists will NOT need to be tested for Covid when foreign travel resumes on May 17.

Gibraltar has confirmed that UK tourists will not need to be tested for Covid-19 after May 17 which is when international travel is planned to resume.

Fabian Picardo, the ‘Rocks’ Chief Minister said the British Overseas Territory is ready to offer a ‘great British staycation in the Mediterranean’ after travel restrictions are eased in Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Gibraltar, which is close to the south coast of Spain, became the first nation to fully vaccinate its entire adult population in March after achieving the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe.

Gibraltar is home to 33,000 people and has had 4,286 cases as well as 94 deaths. According to data from Gibraltar Government, the last positive resident case of the virus was detected on March 23 and that person had recovered by April 8. After that, there were no active resident cases on the Rock.

Mr. Picardo, speaking on Sky News today, May 5, said: ‘Gibraltar has an open frontier with Spain and the rest of the European Union, and we don’t require PCR testing for those who come across our land frontier. We therefore don’t think it would be appropriate for us to require PCR testing of those who are coming from the United Kingdom, which has a higher vaccinated population and a lower incidence of Covid than the rest of the European Union.


 

Source: The Daily Mail


