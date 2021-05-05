Flights from London City to Gibraltar start two weeks earlier than expected

THERE’S some interesting travel news about flights to Gibraltar from the UK which might give an indication of the British Government intentions for travellers to the Rock.

Responding to the expected announcement by the UK Government that Gibraltar might be on the list of green lighted countries for travel this summer, BA CityFlyer have decided to bring forward the start of their new service from London City Airport to Gibraltar International Airport.

Flights will now start on June 11 instead of June 25 as initially announced and tickets for seats on flights from June 11 are already on sale.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Gibraltar has very few restrictions now as the Covid-19 pandemic appears to be completely under control on the Rock.

Vijay Daryanani Minister of Tourism, said: “This is excellent news and shows the confidence that airlines have in Gibraltar.

“These new services were welcomed at the time of announcement and now to hear that they are to start earlier is very encouraging.

“The Government’s efforts in attracting air services to Gibraltar and new airlines is unprecedented, as we look forward to a summer with more choices at Gibraltar International Airport than ever before.”