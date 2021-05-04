Visit Chessland at the Plaza Mayor Malaga capital this Saturday

THIS Saturday, May 8, Plaza Mayor in Malaga capital presents the activity Chessland in collaboration with the professional chess school Chess Attitude.

A workshop for the youngest members of the family who will have the chance to experience a very dynamic and fun approach to the sport as they learn about the pieces, their value and movement.

The activity is aimed at children aged from five to seven will address different skills such as language and communication, knowledge of the environment and participants will discover how chess is a very powerful educational tool to optimize their development.

The first workshop will take place from 11am to 12 noon with a second from noon to 1 pm.

Finally, they will have to hunt for lost pieces around the centre’s facilities and be entertained by Malaga magician and chess player José Arcaico so that they can discover the special magic of chess.

Other chess events for older players will take on the Gourmet Patio until June 16.