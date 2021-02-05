SERENDIPITY refers to a coincidence and in the case of Barcelona based chess board manufacturer Rechapados Ferrer, the lockdown and Netflix have done wonders for the business.

It was the popularity of the series The Queen’s Gambit, the story of a female ‘chess master’ which encouraged those looking for a new hobby around the world to take up chess and this has seen sales of the hand-made board shoot up.

-- Advertisement --



With one of their boards being featured in the final episode of the show, it turns out that the board itself was sold to a German client who then supplied it to Netflix.

With just 14 staff and already supplying boards to wholesalers as well as major tournaments the company is having to cut back on the production of other veneered product to try to keep up with demand from new customers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Catalan company unexpectedly benefits from The Queen’s Gambit”.