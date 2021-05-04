Barcelona reveals the city’s impressive €2M Christmas lights’ design.

THE city council plans to create “a new icon” in Barcelona this year, debuting Christmas lights created by award-winning firm, Estudi Antoni Arola.

To ensure the festive lights truly dazzle, the budget has been increased by 24 per cent, and €2.06 million has been invested in the spectacular lights.

Deputy mayor, Jaume Collboni, explained at a press conference that “Christmas in 2021 has to be one of economic recovery and normality” to move out of the Covid-19 crisis.

“This year’s Christmas lighting will have more novelties, such as the fact that, for the first time, the Sant de Pere ring road, between Passeig de Sant Joan and Plaça d’Urquinaona, will be decorated with Christmas lights, thus joining other roads that have been lit for the first time in recent years, such as Plaça de Catalunya, Via Laietana, Plaça d’Urquinaona and Carrer de Balmes,” added the city council in a statement.

The winning design created by Estudi Antoni Arola is simple but effective: strips of warm-coloured LED lights that can be combined and “used in a thousand ways”.

At each point, they will be arranged in different ways to give each space “a different meaning and atmosphere”.

The grand unveiling and turn-on is scheduled to take place at the end of November to maximise the lights’ potential to attract visitors and boost the economy.

And in addition to the grand lights in public roads, hundreds more streets and squares will be filled with Christmas lights thanks to an initiative organised by merchants’ associations.

