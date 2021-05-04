Andalucian Transition To Normality Announced

THE Junta de Andalucia is preparing the transition into normality for when the state of alarm end on May 9.

According to Diario SUR, the Junta de Andalucia is preparing the transition into normality for when the state of alarm ends on May 9. A roadmap is being prepared on how to manage the health crises when restrictions are lifted by the central government.

Elías Bendodo, The Minister of the Presidency said today: “We are taking steps in this transition agreed with all the affected economic sectors,

It will be Public Health who “will decide to what extent these limitations or openings occur” he stressed.

In his appearance after the Governing Council, Bendodo indicated that the transition into normality will involve establishing “safe tourist corridors” to promote tourism and specific measures for people that have been immunised.

The Minister of the Presidency has also indicated that the vaccination record will be broken with 600,000 doses and has highlighted the intention of the plan to vaccinate one million people a week: “That is the goal we set ourselves now: Andalusia is preparing to vaccinate a million people a week,” he said.

The Andalucian government is planning a meeting with the president of the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia to propose measures they can adopt after May 9.

Current restrictions include a curfew between 11 pm and 6 am, meetings limited to a maximum of six people and perimeter closures of several municipalities.