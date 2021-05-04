Could There Be Curfews In Valencia And Andalusia After May 9?

IT is the last week of the state of alarm in Spain, but what will happen with restrictions, curfews and mobility after May 9?

It is the last week of the state of alarm in Spain, but what will happen with restrictions, curfews and mobility after May 9? As reported in La Sexta, communities are slowly releasing their plans to combat the ongoing health crisis when the state of alarm ends.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The final community to speak has been Catalonia, saying they will not extend the curfew if the Covid data continues its “downward” trend. In Madrid, Ayuso said that in Al Rojo Vivo they wanted to keep the curfew, however, over the last few hours and during the electoral campaign currently happening there the president of the Community of Madrid has indicated that they want to maintain all restrictions except the “severe stick” of the curfew.

Without the state of alarm restrictions such as perimeter closures, curfews and limitations in meeting people will start coming to an end. This will mean that each autonomous community will need to decide on and request what limitations they want to the corresponding Superior Court of Justice, which will be the entity to decide on whether to approve the measures or not.

In Andalusia, the president of the board, Juanma Moreno, has announced today that “on Monday the curfew ends and we cannot close beaches with very high levels of contagion because the state of alarm ends. The Communities are tied up.”

The Andalusian government is planning a meeting with the president of the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia to propose measures they can adopt after May 9. Current restrictions include a curfew between 11 pm and 6 am, meetings limited to a maximum of six people and perimeter closures of several municipalities.

In Valencia, the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, plans on extending the curfew, however, an interdepartmental meeting for the announcement has not yet taken place. A few days ago Puig said of a “move towards normalisation” due to the good epidemiological data in the region.

Current measures in Valencia include a curfew from 10 pm until 6 am, meetings limited to a maximum of six people from two coexisting groups and a perimiter closure until the state of alarm ends.