Mobile ITV stations introduced for farm vehicles in Mallorca

IN order to make life easier for farmers, the Consell de Mallorca has made arrangements for mobile ITV stations to visit different municipalities throughout the island.

Whilst it is still possible to have the checks undertaken in the permanent stations in Palma, Inca and Manacor in can be a slow journey for trailers and tractors to reach those stations, so this special arrangement is helpful.

The first of the mobile tests took place in Campos on April 17 and the next will be on May 8 in Pollensa with other points to be established but always on a Saturday in towns proposed by the associations Asaja and Farmers Union.

According to Councillor Iván Sevillano “the speed limits and the specific characteristics of the circulation of these vehicles make it much safer for everyone to shorten the journeys”.

Between 2016 and 2020, Council staff processed 5,891 agricultural vehicle applications for ITV approval which includes some that failed the first test.