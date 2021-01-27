THERE were red faces in the Local Police, when one of its vehicles failed its ITV check due to the poor condition of its tires.

Not particularly worried, the officer in charge of the vehicle took it to the usual commercial mechanic for new tires to be affixed and was apparently told that as the Palma Council had such a large outstanding bill, this couldn’t be done.

-- Advertisement --



The Council deny this and have indicated that they have recently made a payment to the company and that they are in the process of finalising a new contract with the company.

In the meantime, it has been suggested that tires from other out of service police vehicles have been swapped in order to get the ITV approved and the police officer back on the road.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “ITV failure for Palma Local Police vehicle being resolved”.