Five Palma beaches are now open and protected by lifeguards

THE beach season in Palma began on Saturday May 1 and the city’s five beaches will have the usual surveillance and lifeguard services on hand.

There will be the continued requirement that those keeping an eye on the safety of beach goers will also have the task of ensuring compliance with the health regulations in force with regards to the prevention of infection with Covid-19.

The beaches of the municipality of Palma, Cala Major, Can Pere Antoni, Ciutat Jardí, Cala Estància and Platja de Palma will be monitored between 11am and 6pm until June 15, and between September 16 and 31 October (7 pm in the case of Cala Major).

The opening hours between 16 June and 15 September are from 10 am to 7 pm (7.30 pm in the case of Cala Major).

During those hours the beaches will have a lifeguard (29 people now and at the end of the season and 34 between June 15 and September 15), a watchtower and signalling, with the corresponding green, yellow or red flags, to report weather conditions or other circumstances that may alter the safety of bathers and the use of the beach.

The lifeguard service will also have access to support elements to ensure the safety of beach users which includes boats, a first aid post and an ambulance.

In addition, as last year, posters will be prominently displayed placed and people using the beach will be informed of the health regulations that apply at all times.

All these beaches, as established by law, have their corresponding Rescue Plan, with an indication of all the necessary security elements, surveillance procedure, service infrastructures, rescue and self-protection equipment, evacuation plan, covid protocol etc.

The five beaches have points with access walkways, chairs adapted for those with mobility issues, areas for rest with shade and specially adapted bathrooms.

In addition to these five beaches, in Palma there are seven additional bathing areas, which do not have fixed services or continuous surveillance, but they do have surveillance oversight and an emergency and evacuation procedure.