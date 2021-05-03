A passion for Palma as new website promotes the destination in Britain and Germany

By
John Smith
-
0
Unveiling the new Palma programme
Unveiling the new Palma programme Credit: Palma Council

With the slogan “Palma, as close as ever, but closer than ever”, the Palma 365 Foundation promotes the city as a friendly and safe destination in the German, British and national markets.

The campaign has been possible thanks to the additional contribution of €300,000 by the City Council to relaunch Palma as a tourist destination

The Mayor of Palma, José Hila, Councillor for Tourism, Health and Consumer Affairs, Elena Navarro, and the Manager of the Palma 365 Foundation, Pedro Homar, unveiled this latest plan to relaunch Palma as a favoured tourist destination at the Palau de Congressos on April 30.

“Palma is a tourist city. We are aware that it is our main industry and, therefore, as a City Council, we unequivocally support the sector,” said the mayor in his presentation.

During the event, which was attended by representatives of the various institutions and unions, as well as the patrons of the Palma 365 Foundation and many representatives of the tourism sector, the creators of the campaign, Carlos Núñez and Jorge Morata, of the Mindshare company, explained the creativity and media strategy that will be followed in the target markets.

Aiming to reach post-pandemic travellers through channels such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Google, search platforms as well as major British and German newspapers, the aim is to direct as many users as possible, to the new website www.visitpalma.com.


John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

