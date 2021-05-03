With the slogan “Palma, as close as ever, but closer than ever”, the Palma 365 Foundation promotes the city as a friendly and safe destination in the German, British and national markets.

The campaign has been possible thanks to the additional contribution of €300,000 by the City Council to relaunch Palma as a tourist destination

The Mayor of Palma, José Hila, Councillor for Tourism, Health and Consumer Affairs, Elena Navarro, and the Manager of the Palma 365 Foundation, Pedro Homar, unveiled this latest plan to relaunch Palma as a favoured tourist destination at the Palau de Congressos on April 30.

“Palma is a tourist city. We are aware that it is our main industry and, therefore, as a City Council, we unequivocally support the sector,” said the mayor in his presentation.

During the event, which was attended by representatives of the various institutions and unions, as well as the patrons of the Palma 365 Foundation and many representatives of the tourism sector, the creators of the campaign, Carlos Núñez and Jorge Morata, of the Mindshare company, explained the creativity and media strategy that will be followed in the target markets.

Aiming to reach post-pandemic travellers through channels such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Google, search platforms as well as major British and German newspapers, the aim is to direct as many users as possible, to the new website www.visitpalma.com.