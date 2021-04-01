Additional Funding For Palma To Be Relaunched As A Tourism Destination

THERE will be additional funding for Palma to relaunch as a tourism destination.

The Palma 365 Tourism Foundation is going to initiate a new campaign this May to promote Palma as a tourism destination.

The new promotional campaign will see the Passion for Palma brand replaced by one that will reflect “transformation” in 2021.

The Tourism Foundation allocates €175,000 (£148,910.12) every year for tourism promotions, however, this year there will be an extra €300,000 (£255,234.61) for the brand relaunch. In addition to this, €120,000 (£102,112.15) will be allocated to media campaigns in Germany and the UK.

The increase in budget is aimed at trying to recover some of what has been lost during the Covid pandemic. Elena Navarro, Palma’s tourism councillor, has said that there will also be a promotion of Palma being a destination to visit all year round.

There will firstly be a change in the design of the brand and an update to the Visit Palma website. The update to the website will include a system for hotel reservations and booking attractions.

Pedro Homar, manager of Palma 365, said that there is also to be a further line of funding. The foundation will receive €975,000 (£829,531.64) from the secretary of state for tourism, the Balearic government and Palma town hall over a three year period. This coincides with the plan for the transformation of Palma through innovation and will be used for an expansion of wifi networks in the city and tourism-related big data, amongst other things.

Source: Majorca Daily Bulletin.

