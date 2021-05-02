Two Fuerteventura Fishermen Die After Falling Overboard

TWO Fuerteventura Fishermen Die At Sea After Falling Overboard



The 112 Emergency and Security Coordination Center (Cecoes), in the Canary Islands received an alert at 11.30am on Saturday morning reporting an incident involving two fishermen who had fallen overboard into the sea, in the area of ​​natural pools of Aguas Verdes, known locally as Casa del Martín, in Betancuria, off the island of Fuerteventura.

A rescue helicopter from the Emergency and Rescue Group (GES) of the Canary Islands Government was deployed to the location, along with a medical ambulance and a basic life support ambulance from the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC), plus Fuerteventura emergencies, with patrols from the Local Police, Guardia Civil, and the Maritime Rescue.

The GES helicopter located the bodies of the two fishermen in the water and rescued them, lifting them up into the helicopter for life-saving treatment, but after unsuccessfully performing basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers, the bodies were transferred to the heli-surface of the Fuerteventura Hospital, where their death was certified, as reported by lavanguardia.com.

