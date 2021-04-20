TOURISM was a major contributor to the economy of the Canary Islands until it effectively came to halt following the worldwide spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite promised financial support from Central Government, the regional government knew that it needed to find an immediate, possibly temporary, possibly long-term solution to help generate taxes as well as income for local businesses.

As more and more companies allowed or insisted that their staff work from home, the Canary Islands Government allocated €500,000 to try to attract a percentage of those home workers to move to the Canaries to carry out their work.

This concept was aimed at both companies and individuals with a promise of lower living costs than countries such as the UK and Germany as well as much better weather and to some extent is has worked as according to a report in El Pais, currently some 8,000 new foreign remote workers have arrived across the islands in the group.

These new workers have greater purchasing power due to higher salaries and area god send to local hotels and holiday rental companies as well as businesses generally and the regional government is looking to continue to invite remote workers to the Canaries.

According to the El Pais article, the number of remote workers is increasing by around 10 per cent each month and many have indicated that they are very happy with this new arrangement.

The Society for the Economic Promotion of Gran Canaria (SPEGC) earlier this month launched the Practical Guide on how to settle in Gran Canaria for professionals who choose that island as a location for their professional and personal life.

This organisation which is sponsored by the Government of Gran Canaria is also encouraging tech companies in particular to consider moving their businesses to the island and will help with finding accommodation for staff and offices.

This is certainly proving to be an attractive option for thousands of remote workers and the regional government hopes that as working from home does become the new norm, those who are currently there will remain and indeed encourage work mates to join them.