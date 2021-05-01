Historic Magellan Nao Victoria Ship Docks In Valencia

HISTORIC Magellan and Elcano Nao Victoria Ship Docks In Valencia



The historic Nao Victoria docked in Valencia marina last night, Friday 30, on a stopover during its tour of Spanish ports, in its capacity as the ambassador of the 5th centenary of the very first round the world voyages, celebrated from 2019 to 2022.

Previous visits took place in 2018 and 2019, of this ship which is a replica of the one used by Magellan and Elcano between 1519 and 1522 to sail around the world 500 years ago, the greatest maritime adventure of all time without a doubt.

With the ship docked at the marina in Valencia, next to the Veles e Vents, until May 9, it is open to the public for visits, where you can go on board this legendary vessel and learn all about its history, forms, details, dimensions, its voyages, and talk with today’s crew about the extreme living conditions that the crew suffered in those days.

Visitors can go below decks and experience first-hand the way the young crew still lives there to this day as they sail in this 26-metre long wooden ship built of pine and oak, a masterpiece of riverside carpentry, which in its present capacity has also sailed the seas of the world between 2004 and 2006, notching up 26,000 nautical miles, stopping in 17 countries, while receiving 1000s of visitors during its stopovers.

Visit the website here for more information, and to book online.

Children (5-10 years, under 5 free) €3

Adults ( over 10 years) €5

Families (2 adults and up to 3 children between 5-10 years old) €12

If you have a problem with your ticket, send an e-mail to tickets@fundacionnaovictoria.org or call the phone (number 954 090 956) during business hours of MF from 9am to 2pm and from 4pm to 6.30pm.

All the pertinent sanitary measures have been adopted in accordance with the coronavirus restrictions, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

