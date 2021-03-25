THE National Police have returned to the heir of an art dealer, now deceased, works that were recovered in August after they were stolen from his home.

Of the 68 pieces stolen, the four of most value had to be authenticated by the Historical Heritage group, which has since confirmed that they were by the Valencian painters Ramon Stolz, Joaquin Agrasot, Cecilio Pla and Vicente Mulet.

-- Advertisement --



Last August, following an investigation, National Police in Valencia found 68 paintings and arrested the alleged perpetrator of the theft who used a false key to enter the home of the art dealer who had died in January.

The suspect allegedly took advantage of his friendship with the deceased to enter his apartment and steal the works which he later sold by lots, the National Police reported in a statement.

Most of the works had already been returned to the art dealer’s son, their legitimate owner, apart from those of greater value, which as mentioned above, have now been evaluated and given back to him.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Works of art returned to rightful owner by police in Valencia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.