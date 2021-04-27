Half a million for Nerja families in need due to pandemic.

NERJA Social Services Department has processed €533,275 in aid to families hardest hit by the Covid crisis.

During the first quarter of 2021, the town hall assisted 271 families who have received direct municipal aid totalling €161,631.

Nerja Mayor, José Alberto Armijo, visited the Community Social Services Centre where he held a working meeting with the councillor Daniel Rivas, centre coordinator, Alicia Cortés.

“As confirmed by social services data and the Municipal Treasury, aid for social and family emergencies since the beginning of the pandemic now amounts to €533,275, which has served a total of 668 families in the town.”

He recalled that in 2020, direct economic aid was increased from €250,000 to €500,000 , and stressed: “The municipal budget of 2021 provides an amount of €600,000 in order to serve all families at risk of social exclusion.”

Staff of the centre has also been reinforced, and currently has nine social workers, an administrative assistant, a social educator and a psychologist, “with the aim of continuing to serve users”.

“This continues to comply with social measure number one of the Municipal Shock Plan to combat the coronavirus crisis, approved by the Popular Party, Adelante, Ciudadanos and Vox, with the abstention of the PSOE and the non-attached councillors,” added the mayor.

Rivas added that the Community Social Services Centre delivers food daily to vulnerable families, masks for adults and children, and clothing, as well as performing home help duties for people in situations of dependency or disability, care for children and families at risk of social exclusion.

Nerja Council has also announced the Municipal Office of Attention to the Elderly extends its opening hours.

Elena Gálvez, Councillor for the Elderly, has announced the office, located on the ground floor of the Town Hall, has extended its opening hours to the public: “We are extending the hours to offer a better service and to facilitate our elders with procedures and procedures that they carry out at Nerja Council.”