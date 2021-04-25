Nerja Municipal Office For The Elderly Extends Opening Hours

THE Municipal Office of Attention to the Elderly extends its opening hours.

Elena Gálvez, The Councilor for the Elderly, has reported that the Municipal Office of Attention to the Elderly, which is located on the ground floor of the City Hall, has extended its opening hours to the public: “We are extending the hours to offer a better service and facilitate our elders with their procedures and procedures that they carry out in the Nerja City Council.”

The councillor highlighted that “The office provides attention to the needs of the elderly and information on the procedures that can be carried out in the City Council, such as obtaining the Carnet del Mayor de Nerja, the free bus pass for those over 65 years of age. and for children under 12 years of age, the delivery of masks to the elderly for their protection against COVID-19, and all the activities that take place through the municipal active ageing program, socio-cultural and recreational events are reported. Likewise, the office attends to the associations of the elderly in the municipality.”

The councillor concluded: “In addition to face-to-face care, the Municipal Office of Attention to the Elderly has the telephone number 663999360 and the email egalvez@nerja.es where interested parties can contact to make their queries.”

The extended hours will start next Monday from 8:00 to 14:00.

Source: Ayuntemiento de Nerja

