Ding dong bell, doggies in the well in San Pedro Alcantara

ONE lucky dog has some good Samaritans, Local Police and Firefighters to thank for its life after falling into an almost inaccessible well near to the Rio Benabola in San Pedro Alcantara on April 26.

Having alerted the emergency services to the plight of the dog, first on the scene were Marbella Local Police but they were unable to access the well itself and had to await the arrival of the fire brigade and kept the dog afloat by using pool poles and a rope.

When the fire brigade arrived, the officers first of all has to clear the area using a chain saw to give access and then used an extendable ladder to rescue the dog.

Once out of the well it was taken to local GreenVet San Pedro where it was given a check-up including an X-ray and found to be unharmed and later that day was claimed.

It is suggested that there are two open wells in the area within 100 metres of each other which are potentially dangerous especially if dogs are allowed to run off of the lead.