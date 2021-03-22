Ibiza Firefighters Rescue Cat And Dog From Well

IBIZA firefighters rescue cat and dog from a 20-metre well

Firefighters from the Consell de Ibiza spent hours rescuing a cat and a dog on Sunday morning, March 21 that fell into a well about 20 meters deep, according to officials. The well was located on a property in the Can Lluc area, near Santa Gertrudis, in the municipality of Santa Eulària. The distressed owner of one of the animals contacted the Fire Station to report that their pet had become trapped when their dog was chasing the cat and both plummeted into the uncovered hole.

A specialist of the Vertical Rescue Group (GRV) of the Ibiza firefighters descended the 20-metre drop to rescue the animals. The climber first attended to the cat, which was very distressed and had to be wrapped up in a blanket so as not to scratch her rescuer. Once the feline was secured, the officer went back down to get the dog, a 30 kilo Labrador called Lua.

Officials reported that both animals were uninjured; by a stroke of luck, the well was dry, otherwise both the cat and dog would most likely have perished, but it was a tight squeeze for the officer to make it to the bottom. After a three hour rescue, Lua was returned to her owners while the cat was transported to a rescue centre.

