Coronavirus Infections Continue To Decline Across Andalucía For The Seventh Day In A Row.

Coronavirus Infections in Andalucía have lowered for the seventh day running, causing the incidence rate to drop down to 240.5 points per 100,000 inhabitants.

Andalucía has registered 1,785 cases of coronavirus today, Monday, April 26, which are lower than those of Saturday (the data is not updated on Sunday) and of last Monday. This is according to data supplied by the Spanish Ministry of Health and Families.

In addition, the cumulative incidence rate of the autonomous community decreased for the seventh consecutive day to 240.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, 4.3 points less than on Friday and 23.2 less than last Monday (263,7). The rate has not been that low since April 16.

The 1,785 infections on Monday and Sunday were reported after 1,839 on Saturday, 2,070 on Friday, 1,884 on Thursday, 1,899 on Wednesday, 1,415 on Tuesday, and 2,036 on Monday were registered.

The province of Seville has again added the highest number of infections, with 492, followed by Granada with 331, Cádiz with 228, Malaga with 199, Jaén with 181, Huelva with 138, Almería with 124, and Córdoba with 92.

Seven deaths in the last 48 hours were recorded in Córdoba, Malaga, Seville (two in each), and Granada (one).

The President of the Community of Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, hinted that within the next few days (which would be today) that a decision will be made whether to open up the rest of the borders with the region. As Health reported this week, coronavirus infections are slowly flattening out and the vaccine program halted momentarily over vaccine safety, has now started again and getting back up to speed.

The community president said he is convinced that the time may come soon to open up the borders in the province and reactivate economic activity in the region.

Source: diariodesevilla