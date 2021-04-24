Andalucía Begins The Road To Normality As The Pandemic Losses Momentum.

The President of the Community of Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has hinted that within the next few days a decision will be made whether to open up the rest of the borders with the region. As Health reported this week, coronavirus infections are slowly flattening out and the vaccine program halted momentarily over vaccine safety, has now started again and getting back up to speed.

The community president said he is convinced that the time may come soon to open up the borders in the province and reactivate economic activity in the region.

The President said he was convinced that there is very little time left to recover ‘economic activity’ and that would mean that in a very few weeks, or in even a few days, decisions could be made that would help reactivate businesses in the municipalities.

Yesterday, the accumulated incidence at 14 days in Andalucía fell for the first time from the extreme limit of 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This indicator, one of the most important that doctors take into account when measuring the level of contagion in a population, stood yesterday at 249.1, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Juanma Moreno has also called for a meeting with municipal leaders to discuss adopting measures that will allow those who have been fully immunised against Covid – having had two doses of vaccine – to regain all travel rights lost due to the pandemic restrictions as they do not present any danger to the rest of the population.

Hospitals are reporting that the number of patients receiving treatment for covid-19 that are not in ICU are showing a downward progression in the occupation of conventional beds, ICU units however are still full and will take weeks to clear the backlog of seriously ill patients.

The only ‘headaches” the President said that would prevent a total opening of all the regions borders were places like Granada and Jaén whose accumulated incidents yesterday were 438.4 and 347.7, respectively– significantly exceeding that of the Andalucían average of (249.1) and double and triple that of Malaga (140.9) and Cádiz (177), differences that may slow down the euphoria if the intention is to reopen traffic between all the provinces.

Source: Diariodesevilla