Spanish banks are founder members of Net Zero Banking Alliance

SANTANDER, BBVA and Caixa have become founding members of the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), which has been convened by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative.

The group plans to help mobilise the financial support necessary to build a global zero emissions economy and deliver the goals of the Paris Agreement, and provide a forum for strategic coordination among financial institutions to accelerate the transition to a net zero economy.

NZBA brings together 43 of the world’s leading banks (although this may increase) and members are committed to phasing out all operational and attributable greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from their lending and investment portfolios.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



At the end of 2020, Santander CIB was the world leader in renewable financing, according to Dealogic. In 2020, the bank helped finance greenfield renewable energy projects with enough installed capacity to power 10.3 million households, and prevent 60 million tons of CO2 emissions.

The bank also announced the appointment of Antonio Simoes as CEO of Santander Spain who joined a year ago from HSBC.