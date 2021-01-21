PRESIDENT BIDEN Signs Executive Order To Rejoin The 2015 Paris Agreement that Trump had abandoned in 2017



Just hours after being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, sitting in the Oval Office, reversed the decision made by his predecessor Donald Trump to abandon the deal and signed an executive order to rejoin the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

-- Advertisement --



Mr Biden was keeping his word on a statement he had made back on November 4, 2020, the day the United States formally withdrew from the pact, when he tweeted, “Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it”.

Before signing, Mr Biden said, “We are going to combat climate change in a way we have not done so far”, entering the US back into an agreement that Trump had pulled out of in 2017.

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, on Wednesday 20 welcomed the new U.S. administration’s announcement to re-enter the Paris Agreement on climate change, when he said, “I warmly welcome President (Joe) Biden’s steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on climate change and join the growing coalition of governments, cities, states, businesses, and people taking ambitious action to confront the climate crisis”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “President Biden Signs Executive Order To Rejoin The 2015 Paris Agreement ”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.