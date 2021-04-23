Spain Mentioned By UK Daily In Best Holiday Destinations Abroad This Year.



SPAIN has been included in an article by The Sun newspaper as one the best bets for British holidaymakers hoping to go on holiday abroad again next month while the country anxiously waits to be added to the UK government’s green list. This comes as the UK government is set to announce where and when the travel ban will be lifted.

A number of countries are welcoming UK travellers back this summer, with fewer if any restrictions. Boris Johnson’s government has confirmed a traffic light system, which will use a three-colour guide to allow Brits to return to some countries this summer.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Travellers to countries on the ‘green’ list would be able to fly without quarantine restrictions and would require a pre-flight Covid test as well as a PCR test on day two after returning to the UK. Countries across Europe are hoping they will be placed onto the green list, ahead of the anticipated May 17 date which will allow foreign travel to resume.

PC Agency’s Paul Charles has predicted up to 30 countries could be on the UK’s green list, including Barbados, Morocco, Maldives, Seychelles, Grenada, St Lucia, Antigua and Bermuda.

Brits returning from ‘amber’ countries would require a negative Covid test before arrival in the UK, plus two further tests once in the country and a 10-day quarantine at home. Arrivals from ‘red list’ countries would have to isolate at a quarantine hotel for 10 days, at a cost of £1,750 – €1,995.

As recently reported by the EWN, Spain has confirmed that vaccine passports will be ready for tourists to return quarantine-free by June.

Although Spain remains on the UK’s ‘amber’ list due to cases in the country and the vaccine rollout – just 20 per cent have been given the first jab – the recent boost in vaccine deliveries and the flattening out of cases looks very promising and pundits are predicting Spain will be added to the green list before June.

The Canary and Balearic Islands could well open before the mainland does, a similar occurrence that happened last year. Gibraltar and Malta are likely to be destinations that Brits will be able to visit from next month without having to quarantine.

Source: The Sun