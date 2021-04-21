Revealed: Young People In Europe More Worried About Climate Change Than Covid

IT has been revealed that young people in Europe are more worried about climate change than Covid-19.

In the survey of more than 22,000 young people in 23 European countries, almost half of the participants said they considered global warming among humanity’s most serious problems.

Environmental degradation came up second in the list of top worries at 44%, followed by the spread of infectious diseases and poverty with 36% each. Participants were asked to list up to three issues.

Youngsters in Southern Europe were more concerned than their peers elsewhere on the continent, with 71% of Spaniards and 63% of Portuguese saying they were extremely worried compared to only 23% in Latvia, according to the poll.

EEB spokesman, Khaled Diab, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an emailed statement: “At a time when the world is in the throes of a global pandemic and attendant socioeconomic crisis, this is remarkable,”

“This poll confirms that the youth climate movements, such as Fridays for Future, are not fringe movements but represent the youth mainstream … Politicians and policymakers must listen to their voices.”

Fridays for Future is a global school strike movement led by Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Source: Majorca Daily Bulletin