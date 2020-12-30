Greta Thunberg Calls for Faster Carbon Emissions Reduction

GRETA THUNBERG has urged world governments to act immediately on cutting carbon emissions instead of making pledges to do so in the future.

Speaking to the BBC’s Today programme alongside Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood, the 17-year old Swede said that the UK’s pledge to cut carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050 “would be very nice if they actually meant something.”

“We can’t just keep talking about future, hypothetical, vague, distant dates. We need to do things now. Net zero is a very big loophole, you can fit a lot in that word net” said Thuberg, who has shot to fame in recent years as the poster child for the world climate action movement.

The teen said that the Covid-19 crisis had “shone a light” on the need to listen to science and added that the election of Joe Biden as US president was “signal” that “it could be a good start of something new”. Current President Donald Trump has made comments expressing his doubts on the validity of climate change.

“Let’s hope that it is like that, and let’s push for it to become like that,” the Swede activist said. Biden has pledged to rejoin the Paris climate accord on the first day of his presidency. Countries across the globe have pledged to reach carbon neutrality by the mid 21st century, though Thunberg and other activists consider this plan too little too late and have called for an immediate and dramatic reduction in emissions.

