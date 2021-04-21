More flights to and from Canaries and Balearics announced

Air Nostrum, the regional flight affiliate of Iberia is redoubling its commitment to recovery for this summer as it inaugurates new routes and reinstates 26 connections.

The Balearic and Canary Islands are the focus of Air Nostrum’s summer operation program which will run until September and highlights of the service include new routes from Geneva and Zurich to Ibiza as well as flights from Barcelona and Bilbao to Funchal.

There will also be a relaunch of its Nice connections to Mallorca and Ibiza .

In the case of the Canary Islands, fifteen connections are scheduled with the different airports of the archipelago with flights from Lanzarote to Malaga and Sevilla.

Tenerife will have connections with Alicante, Asturias, Santiago de Compostela and Valencia frequencies; and Valencia with similar mainland destinations from Gran Canaria

Another major international destination this summer will be Nice as from July 23 to the end of September the Balearic Islands will be connected to the tourist centre of the French Côte d’Azur from Ibiza and Mallorca.

Palma enjoys a number of mainland connections with flights to Almeria, Lleida, León, Melilla, Pamplona, Valencia Valladolid and Vigo

Menorca will be connected with Lleida, León, Pamplona, Valencia and Vigo.

Ibiza will also see routes to Alicante, Asturias, Lleida, León, Malaga, Pamplona, Valencia, Valladolid and Vigo.

With 75,507 flights and some 5.2 million passengers a year, Air Nostrum is the leading regional airline in Spain and one of the largest European airlines in its class.