Ryanair has announced 22 new destinations to and from the Balearics

Even more arrivals and departures for Ryanair
Even more arrivals and departures for Ryanair Credit: Ryanair Media Centre

THE Balearics in general and Mallorca in particular are to enjoy many more Ryanair flights with new routes to some 22 destinations.

Palma will see daily flights to and from Belfast as well as twice weekly connections to Copenhagen, Teesside, Naples, Bucharest, Pisa, Tenerife North, Venice Treviso and Jerez.

Added to this, the Palma-Zaragoza route will increase to three flights a week.

Menorca will benefit from nine new routes taking passengers to Alicante, Bologna, Bordeaux, Malaga, Marseille, Naples, Sevilla, Toulouse and Vienna.

Party island Ibiza will make new connections with Alicante, Bari and Belfast.

The decision to continue to increase the number of routes that Ryanair operate throughout the Balearics is made on the assumption that vaccinations across Europe will escalate, meaning in turn that the appetite for overseas holidays in the sun will also rise dramatically.


