Tourist attraction in Rincon de la Victoria undergoes improvements ahead of summer.

THE council is spending more than €13,000 repairing, modernising and improving access at the popular caves, the Cueva del Tesoro de Rincon de la Victoria.

“The project aims to eliminate leaks that occur through the stained glass windows and at the entrance,” said the council, adding that “accessibility, safety and modernisation of the access to the cave have recently been improved”.

Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado (PP), stressed “the importance of carrying out these actions to ensure safety and accessibility, as well as helping to improve the image, conservation and enhancement of this natural heritage”.

Other improvements carried out in terms of the corporate image include new uniforms for the Cueva del Tesoro staff.

Signage has also been spruced up and a shaded area has been created in the car park.

The town council announced last week it will spend €4,991 fixing up the Los Almendros sports facilities and replacing the fencing around the track.

The council said an area of ​​23 linear metres by 4 metres high will be repaired, and Salado spoke about, “the commitment of this council to offer our residents optimal municipal facilities for sports, with continuous maintenance and conservation tasks.”

The news comes after Rincon de la Victoria hosted the sixty-fifth edition of the Spanish Junior Women’s Indoor Hockey Championship.

The Local authority also revealed plans for a €6 million centre for the elderly in the area of El Cantal which will see at least 20 jobs created.

Town Planning Councillor, Miguel Angel Jimenez, the Second Deputy Mayor, Elena Aguilar, together with the President of association Tartessos Malaga, Jose Antonio Lopez, announced the plans.

President of Tartessos Malaga said it would generate, “activity, wealth and participation in the environment where it is located”.

He added that the initiative is aimed at people between 50 and 70 years, and the economic viability of the project and services are set at an amount not exceeding the average pension of the country located at €1,200 per month.