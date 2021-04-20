Legal advice centre for women reopens in Soller after 10 years

AFTER 10 years without this service, Soller will once again have a legal information point for women in the municipality.

The Consell de Mallorca, in collaboration with the Soller Council, is re-launching this service, which closed in 2011 and is now being restored to ensure better care for women with regards to legal matters and equality.

Whilst the Consell will look after the staffing of the new centre, the Soller Council will offer office space free of charge to ensure that local women have access to legal advice and information.

It will be a free service offering information, guidance and legal advice to women on legal matters (civil, criminal, administrative, labour, international, etc.) especially in situations of gender-based violence. or in the areas of equality and family.

The service covers residents of Soller as well as nearby towns, who from now on can be informed of processes related to conciliation, harassment, separation or divorce, application for benefits, gender-based violence, residence permits or any other information related to the legal field.

The centre will be located in Carrer Hospici and the Council will, in addition to the space, provides the necessary material to be able to carry out the service, such as equipment, material, supplies and general services associated with its operation.

The launch of this legal information point guarantees professional and personalised attention, bringing specialised services closer to women, especially those who may be suffering from situations of gender-based violence.