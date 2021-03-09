THE Consell de Mallorca and the Inca Council signed an agreement on Tuesday March 9 to make space available to give advice to women in vulnerable situations.

The Consell will have access to the Inca Women’s offices (Espai de Dones), located in Plaça de Sant Domingo.

The Directorate for Equality and Diversity will offer its Equality Office service, a Legal Information Point, Psychological Care Service, Comprehensive Care Service for the LGTBI Group and other services related to gender-based violence.

-- Advertisement --



This service is considered important due to the rise in difficulties due to the social effects of the pandemic that are manifested more intensely in the lives of women, especially with regard to conditions for reconciling family and work life, or with regard to the increased risk of violence and also worries about working conditions

The Inca Women’s Space was born in 2016 with the aim of becoming a place of meeting, participation and empowerment, reflection, personal growth and networking for Inca women.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Better assistance to be offered to women suffering from the effects of the pandemic”.