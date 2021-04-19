Three day training course for Benalmadena Local Police on VTC

IN response to a request from taxi associations, Benalmadena Council has arranged training sessions for Local Police with regards to private hire drivers (VTC).

Councillor for Security and Mobility, Javier Marín said “The taxi sector has asked us on numerous occasions to control compliance with the current regulatory framework by VTC drivers, but an update of knowledge is always necessary by our Local Police officers, responsible for control of the traffic in our town.”

“For this reason, over three days training talks will be given on the control of VTCs, focusing on aspects such as the type of documentation that the drivers of these vehicles have to carry, the badges that the vehicles must carry or the obligation to always have a roadmap together with the contract” he added.

At the sessions, officers will also be informed about how to write correct notes to ensure that they lawfully sanction drivers for possible breaches of current regulations.

The Council is very aware of the problems that taxi drivers have faced during the past year and intends to efficiently enforce the current regulations on VTC, because it believes that it has a duty to defend the interests of the municipality, since the activity of the taxi drivers generate a benefit to the town that is not provided by the large VTC operators.

Marin stressed that “the traditional taxi is also one of the services most related to the tourist image that we project to our visitors, and for this reason we consider it essential that all comply with the norms of the current regulatory framework.”