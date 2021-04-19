Clearing beaches and the seabed on the Casares Costa

By
John Smith
-
0
Waste gets everywhere
Waste gets everywhere Credit: Association Subacuática Casares

Clearing beaches and the seabed on the Casares Costa.

FOUNDED in 2020, the Association Subacuática Casares is not just about recreation but also has a serious environmental programme with monthly marine cleaning days.

Its next beach and sea bed clean will take place at Piedra Paloma on the Casares Costa from 4pm on Monday April 26.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

There will be three teams, consisting of divers, paddle board riders and pedestrians on the shore and they expect to at least match their March clearance when they collected more than 53 kilos of rubbish.

Volunteers are always welcome and they hope as they expand to undertake clearance along the sea front from San Roque to Estepona and interested parties can visit their Facebook page or website http://www.ascasares.com.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here