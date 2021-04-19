Clearing beaches and the seabed on the Casares Costa.

FOUNDED in 2020, the Association Subacuática Casares is not just about recreation but also has a serious environmental programme with monthly marine cleaning days.

Its next beach and sea bed clean will take place at Piedra Paloma on the Casares Costa from 4pm on Monday April 26.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



There will be three teams, consisting of divers, paddle board riders and pedestrians on the shore and they expect to at least match their March clearance when they collected more than 53 kilos of rubbish.

Volunteers are always welcome and they hope as they expand to undertake clearance along the sea front from San Roque to Estepona and interested parties can visit their Facebook page or website http://www.ascasares.com.