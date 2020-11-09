THE MiMoana organisation which is dedicated to keeping beaches and the sea clean and safe was advised by Marbella Council not to go ahead with its planned clean up of Bora Bora Beach on November 14 due to restrictions on outdoor gatherings.

Immediately they contacted a number of diving friends and organised a different event last Sunday (November 8) to try to clear some of the huge wave of wet wipes which are literally covering the sea bed along the Costa del Sol coastline.

-- Advertisement --



Some 36 volunteers in all managed to recover 300 kilos of rubbish including plastic as well from the seabed in San Pedro around the wreck of El Galeon.

The whole event was aided by the presence of the local fire brigade which ferried divers out from the shore in their zodiac boats.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “MiMoana beach cleaning salvages 300 kilos of rubbish”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!