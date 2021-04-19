Andalucian Cyclists to See Millions Invested in European Cross-Border Project.

ANDALUCIAN cyclists including tourists are set to see millions of euros invested in the European cross-border project Ciclosend_Sur. The Andalucian Government is participating in the initiative which will see nearly €8 million invested with the aim of developing a cycle route network that not only allows cyclists to discover both sides of the border, but also showcases the rich heritage that Spain and Portugal have to offer.

Southern regions of both Spain and Portugal will benefit from the investment which aims to bring tourism to the area out of the traditional tourist season.

According to the Junta de Andalucia the project will develop alternative tourism including outside of the traditional summer season. The Junta de Andalucia highlighted that the project aims to “enhance the cultural, natural and ethnographic heritage through cycle tourism routes with low environmental impact for pedestrians and cyclists.

“This will allow the development of sustainable and alternative tourism, which will reduce the existing seasonality in the summer months, and the revitalisation of these rural areas, promoting their socio-economic development and favouring local business initiatives in the cooperation territory.”

It is aimed that the planned investment will focus in a large part on “making the EuroVelo 1 Atlantic Route a reality as it passes through the province of Huelva, thus giving continuity to the existing itinerary in Extremadura and the Algarve and making progress in its tourist promotion,” according to the Junta de Andalucia.

