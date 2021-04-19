Man strangled and chopped up his mother’s body before eating her on multiple occasions in Spain’s Madrid.

IN a shocking and horrific crime where a man strangled and chopped up his mother’s body the Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office has requested that he be sentenced to 15 years and five months in prison. The man is currently only known as A S G and had allegedly strangled his mother before he chopped up her body and then on occasions fed on her remains.

The man is said to have dismembered his mother’s body using a carpenter saw along with two knives that he had taken from the kitchen in the house. After the body had been cut into pieces, A S G is alleged to have fed on the body “on occasions” over the space of around 15 days. The man had stored “remains in various plastic containers around the house and inside the fridge in the house, also throwing some of them in the rubbish in plastic bags” as reported La Sexta.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Public Prosecutor’s Office has accused the man of one case of homicide and a further crime of desecration of corpses. It is also possible that he will have to pay €90,000 as compensation to his brother.

According to the prosecution the horrifying event took place in 2019 when the man lived with his mother in Madrid. The trial is set to be held at the Madrid High Court today, Monday, April 19.

It was alleged that at some point in January or February the man argued with his mother and held “her tightly by the neck, and with the purpose of ending her life, he pressed her strongly with his hands until he managed to strangle her, causing her death by asphyxiation.”

It is claimed that the man then moved his mother’s body to the bedroom “with the purpose of making her body disappear.”