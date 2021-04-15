Prince Philip’s Wish For His German Family To Attend His Funeral Is Honoured

PRINCE PHILIP’S Wish For His German Family To Attend His Funeral Is To Be Honoured On Saturday



Robert Hardman, who is the author of ‘Queen of the World’, has revealed that as one of Prince Philip’s wishes, his German family will attend his funeral on Saturday, with Mr Hardman writing on Twitter, “I am pleased to report that the Duke’s sisters’ families, whom he loved dearly (and vice versa), will make up a tenth of the mourners on Saturday”.

Adding, “Uninvited to his 1947 wedding, they’ll be there at the end as he wanted”, also revealing that the Duke’s immediate family from Germany are in a location in Ascot, isolating before Saturday’s funeral service which will take place in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

In an article for the Daily Mail, the royal author Robert Hardman wrote of how the German family had been ‘uninvited’ to Philip’s wedding to Queen Elizabeth “thanks to post-war nervousness at Buckingham Palace”, and that ever since it had been his wish for his sisters’ families to be represented and included in his funeral.

According to Hardman, a cousin, and two great-nephews are currently at the Berkshire home, isolating in a bubble, saying, “They were quietly invited to fly to the UK last weekend, in order to undergo quarantine procedures ahead of the service”.

Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, aged 55, whose grandmother, Princess Margarita, was Prince Philip’s elder sister, told the Daily Mail, “It really is an incredible honour and we are all extremely touched and privileged to be included on behalf of the wider family”.

Prince Bernhard, is the 50-year-old Hereditary Prince of Baden, and is a grandson of the Duke of Edinburgh’s second sister, Theodora, while the 54-year-old Prince Donatus, is head of the House of Hesse, a European dynasty which Prince Philip’s two younger sisters Cecile and Sophie married into, as reported by express.co.uk.