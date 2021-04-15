Great News as Albox Mayor Returns Home from Hospital.

IN what is great news for Albox, Mayor Francisco Torrecillas, has finally been able to leave hospital as part of his ongoing fight against the potentially deadly Coronavirus. The mayor announced back in late January that he had unfortunately tested positive for the virus.

Despite initial reports of the mayor only feeling slightly unwell and being able to quarantine at home, his condition soon deteriorated and he was admitted to hospital. Sadly, his condition worsened to the point where Torrecillas had to enter the ICU at Torrecárdenas Hospital in Spain’s Almeria.

After a staggering 51 days in ICU he was finally able to be transferred out of ICU and onto a different ward for further treatment on Tuesday March 30. The mayor’s family were able to confirm that his condition had improved and they expressed their gratitude to the dedicated hospital staff that have been treating him.

In very welcome news the mayor’s family have now announced that on April 13, the mayor has finally been discharged from Almeria’s Torrecárdenas Hospital. His battle is not over though, and he is set to recover at home.

The mayor’s family spoke of the professionalism and care that he received in hospital and said, “We would like to thank the Hospital Torrecárdenas, and all the health staff for their professionalism, care and affection that he has received and that they have given with admirable generosity to all the patients, which can attest to this as we have witnessed it first hand.

“The attitude of dedication without restraint, on the part of the healthcare staff contributes a lot to mitigate this dramatic situation we are experiencing due to the invasion of Covid-19.”

The family then went on to highlight how younger and younger people are being affected by the ongoing pandemic and are sadly ending up in hospital. They explained that, “We ask for responsibility, as the hospital is beginning to fill up with younger and younger patients, as the older ones are already vaccinated.

“This is very serious. We are very grateful for all the expressions of support, both to him and to our family.

“We have felt very warm.

“Thanks to the people of Alboja and to so many of our friends who have comforted us at all times.

“The recovery is long, it is a new and difficult stage, but it will be done little by little and without stopping!

“Long live our Pequeñica. And the dear people of Albox!”

The family released the statement via the Albox Town Hall.