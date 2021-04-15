Indian lawyer demands Prince Harry is arrested for breaking marriage promise.

In what appears to be a bizarre catfishing attempt, an Indian lawyer has demanded that Prince Harry be arrested after he broke his promise of marriage to her as she truly believed that her encounters with him over social media were the real thing. The woman has been a victim of catfishing, and the matter has been taken to the extreme as she filed legal proceedings against Prince Harry.

The lawyer identified as Palwinder Kaur has not only taken Prince Harry to court but also wrote to Prince Charles demanding that Prince Harry fulfil his promises to her.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Kaur filed a petition with the Punjab and Haryana High Court where she alleged that Prince Harry had contacted her via social media and after some time told the lawyer that he wanted her to be his wife.

Not only did she take the matter to the High Court but she also went to the authorities to request an international arrest warrant in the hopes that Prince Harry would be arrested and then made to fulfil his marriage promise ‘without further delay’.

Sadly, it seems that the woman truly believed the bizarre catfishing attempt. According to the Daily Mail the petition read, ‘Prayer is this petition filed by the petitioner, who is an advocate is appearing in person, is to take legal action against Prince Harry Middleton son of Prince Charles Middleton resident of the United Kingdom and to direct the United Kingdom Police Cell to take action against him, as, despite a promise to marry the petitioner, the said promise has not been fulfilled.’

The petition was even filed against Prince Harry Middleton, and strangely enough the courts decided to reject the application and went on to warn her of the dangers of social media and catfishing.