Woman suffers smoke inhalation and pet cat dies in Nerja house fire

WOMAN suffers smoke inhalation after a fire at her Nerja home, in which her pet cat sadly died.

Firefighters were called to the property on the first floor of a building in Calle Frigiliana around midnight on Tuesday, April 13, and the woman was treated at the scene.

Neighbouring properties were unaffected.

112 Emergencias Andalucia confirmed a “cat had died in the fire and that the owner of the damaged home was affected by smoke inhalation, although she did not require a hospital transfer”.

The Local Police said it had not been necessary to vacate the building, although the “damaged house was completely affected by smoke”.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Emergency workers were recently involved in the rescue of five people by sea after they became trapped by a fire in Nerja.

According to reports, troops rescued five people, including a 12-year-old girl, who were trapped in the Carrizal cove in Maro after road access was cut off by flames.

A Guardia Civil patrol boat from Motril and a jet ski from the Nerja Civil Protection service managed to take them out to sea and take them to land.

The fire, which broke out in a rural area of Maro, Nerja, is said to have started in a house there.

Fire service Infoca began to send out firefighters after emergency services received more than 60 calls reporting the blaze, which could be seen from Nerja.

The first to arrive in the area were reportedly patrols from the Local Police and Guardia Civil who spoke to a woman who allegedly said she had been burning some prunings in a small plot next to a house where she lives and that the flames had spread.